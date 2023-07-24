Android 14 to wow users: This fantastic feature for every phone

Android 14 is set to introduce satellite SMS support to all phones, following in the footsteps of Apple and Samsung.

The latest generation of iPhones already offers satellite messaging for emergency SOS alerts when WiFi or cellular connections are unavailable.

Now, Google is stepping up to provide this novel feature to all Android 14 devices, provided they have the necessary supporting hardware.

Initially, the satellite SMS support will be available on Samsung and Pixel phones before expanding to other Android devices.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra had previously tested satellite calling, indicating the tech giant’s interest in this area.

However, the extent of Android 14’s satellite messaging capability is not fully known yet.

It’s essential to note that various Android phones have different configurations, so not all original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) may choose to introduce satellite messaging despite running the latest Android version.

The official release of Android 14 is on the horizon, expected to coincide with the launch of Google’s next-gen Pixel phones in October of this year.

Speaking of the Google Pixel 8 phones, there are rumours that they will feature the company’s custom Tensor G3 chipset, supplied by TSMC instead of Samsung.

This advancement in technology is likely to bring exciting capabilities and enhancements to the Android user experience.