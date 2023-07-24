Torrential rains claim more lives in 24 hours; death toll reaches 133

The death toll from the monsoon rains in Pakistan has reached 133 as authorities reported more deaths in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours while nationwide injuries stood at 215 people.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Monday, directed all relevant departments to remain on high alert in view of the forecast of more rains by the Met office for the next four days.

The NDMA issued these directions at a meeting with provincial disaster management authorities, Rescue 1122, and other relevant departments. The meeting was briefed about the latest situation of rains, flooding, emergency preparations, and the flow of water in rivers.

The meeting was told that the flow of water in Mangla, Tarbela, and Simlidams was currently normal. According to the Punjab Irrigation Department, the rapid flow of water during the next 12 hours may cause flooding in the low-lying areas of Shahdara.

The NDMA directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab and rescue services to remain on high alert along with emergency equipment including dewatering pumps and arrange for safe evacuation of residents from the flood-risk areas.

According to the NDMA, the flash floods triggered by monsoon rains and other rain-related incidents since June 25, 2023, have killed at least 133 people in Pakistan and injured 215.

The NDMA report stated, 55 children and 21 women are among those who have died due to torrential rains.

The highest number of deaths, 65, has been reported in Punjab.

Rains have also claimed 35 lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6 in Balochistan, 11 in Islamabad, 5 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 10 in Sindh.

Moreover, among the more than 215 people injured in rain-related incidents are 56 women and 72 children, the authority says in a report.

So far, 368 houses have been damaged by the rains across the country, while there is a fear of urban flooding in different cities of the country due to torrential rains.

Furthermore, about 245 cattle houses were damaged by recent rains and floods.