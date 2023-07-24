Uorfi Javed faces harassment by ‘drunk’ men on flight

Famous Indian social media sensation, Uorfi Javed, has alleged that she was sexually harassed and misbehaved with while traveling from Mumbai to Goa.

The popular fashion influencer took to her Instagram account to share her harrowing experience.

Uorfi Javed, known for her daring fashion choices and engaging content, narrated the distressing incident, detailing how she was subjected to unwarranted advances and derogatory comments by a group of boys on the flight.

In her Instagram post, Uorfi Javed asserted that being under the influence of alcohol does not excuse or justify mistreatment of women.

She candidly expressed that regardless of her status as a public figure, she is not public property and deserves to be treated with respect, just like any other individual.

She wrote, “While travelling from Mumbai to Goa in one of the flights yesterday I had to go through harassment, the men in this video were saying nasty things, Eve teasing and calling names. When I confronted them one of them said that their friends were drunk. Being drunk is no excuse to misbehave with women. Public figure YES, Public property NO”.