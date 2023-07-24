Did an alien spaceship crash on Mars? Scientists investigate

Scientists are investigating the peculiar spikey protrusions discovered on Mars, and the possibility of an alien spaceship crash landing as the cause cannot be ruled out.

Images captured by Nasa’s Curiosity Rover in the Gale Crater showcased rows of spikes, plates, and wedges emerging from the rocks, intriguing researchers.

Dr. Nathalie Cabrol, an astrobiologist from NASA Ames Research Centre and the SETI Institute, with over two decades of experience studying Mars, described these formations as the most unusual rocks she has encountered.

A recent paper published in the Journal of Astrobiology suggests that these formations might be “sand spikes,” possibly resulting from water-logged sands during massive earthquakes.

However, the researchers cannot completely discount the chance that they could be related to extraterrestrial or terrestrial spacecraft debris.

Curiosity Rover’s images also reveal the presence of wheels, an axle, and a debris field alongside the spikes.

Similar spikes have been observed in locations on Earth, such as the north Alpine basin of south Germany and Mount Signal in the Imperial Valley of southern California. Despite the intriguing evidence, proving the exact origin of the spikes remains challenging.

Professor Richard Armstrong from Aston University in Birmingham mentioned that while the evidence hints at “sand spikes” due to seismic activity on Mars, he suspects the enigmatic “wheels” to be a separate phenomenon.

He points out that Mars often presents peculiar formations that resemble familiar objects, and wind erosion would likely impact any debris field on the planet over time.

The possibility of human activity causing the spikes is not ruled out either. Considering the number of past spacecraft missions to Mars and potential equipment jettisoned during rover landings, some speculate that the spikes and substrate might be human-made debris.

However, no conclusive evidence of human-originated debris has been found, leaving room for speculation about an extraterrestrial origin.

While scientists continue to analyse the evidence and data collected from Mars, the true cause of these intriguing spikey formations remains a captivating mystery, and the possibility of an alien encounter tantalizes the imagination.