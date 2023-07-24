Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Yasmin Rashid judicial remand extended in PML-N office arson case

ATC directs police to file challan (charge sheet)
Arshad Ali Jul 24, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in four cases, including PML-N office arson case.

During the hearing on Monday, the court extended the judicial remand of Yasmin Rashid until August 7 in four cases, including arson at the PML-N office.

Later, the court directed the police to file a challan (charge sheet) for the case.

Dr Yasmin Rashid

anti terrorism court (ATC)

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular