Alia Bhatt hints at showbiz break

Bollywood’s leading actress, Alia Bhatt, has recently opened up about her aspirations for her daughter Raha’s future, indicating that she might take a break from showbiz to prioritize her family.

Despite being born into a prominent film family, Alia envisions a different path for her young daughter, hoping to see her excel in the field of science rather than following the glamorous world of acting.

Daughter of renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and popular actress Soni Razdan, and a cherished member of the Kapoor family through her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt has been a prominent figure in the Bollywood industry.

However, amidst the glamour and success, she is now focused on ensuring a bright future for her daughter, who was born in November 2022.

The actress’ comments come at a time when the topic of nepotism and the monopolization of the film industry by prominent families have been subjects of debate in Bollywood.

Personalities like Kangana Ranaut have been vocal critics of the prevailing situation, urging for more opportunities for talented outsiders.

While Alia Bhatt’s career has been marked with accolades and blockbuster films, she remains deeply concerned about her daughter’s future and emphasizes the importance of nurturing Raha’s interests and talents outside the world of showbiz.

Fans and followers have had mixed reactions to Alia’s candid revelation. Some have applauded her for breaking away from the conventional expectations and supporting her daughter’s individual dreams. They see her decision as a progressive step in breaking the cycle of familial monopoly in the industry.

On the other hand, there are those who express disappointment that Raha might not follow in her mother’s footsteps, missing out on the chance to become part of Bollywood’s legacy. However, many supporters argue that true success lies in allowing children to follow their passions and interests, irrespective of family backgrounds.