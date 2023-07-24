US dollar declines slightly against PKR in currency market
A long-term increase is expected
The value of the US dollar experienced a slight dip against the Pakistani rupee at the start of the business week.
Currency dealers reported a depreciation of 26 paisas in the value of the dollar in the interbank market, settling at Rs286.55.
Throughout the last week, businesses and traders closely monitored the fluctuations in the currency market, and many were concerned about the impact on imports and the overall economy.
US dollar
US dollar updates
PKR
Taboola
Taboola ads will show in this div