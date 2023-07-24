US Dollar continues its bullish streak against Pakistani rupee

In the currency market, the trend of the US dollar’s relentless surge against the Pakistani rupee remains unyielding, with the greenback gaining further ground on the first day of the business week.

Currency dealers reported a substantial rise of Rs1.44 in the value of the US dollar, bringing the interbank exchange rate to 288 rupees and 25 paisas per dollar.

Simultaneously, in the open market, the US dollar witnessed an even steeper climb, becoming more expensive by 2 rupees and reaching a staggering 293 rupees.

Although there was a slight dip in the dollar’s value at the outset of the business day, it quickly regained momentum.

Over the last week, the currency market witnessed an unbroken series of increases in the dollar’s value against the rupee, prompting concerns among investors and raising questions about the economic stability of the country.