‘Razzaq Shar was being threatened for filing Article 6 application against Imran Khan’

The Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan Police has informed the Supreme Court of Pakistan that PTI Chairman Imran Khan did not comply with several notices to join the investigation in the Advocate Razzaq Shar murder case.

On Monday, the Balochistan IG submitted the investigation report of the lawyer’s murder case to the Supreme Court, which included statements from the deceased’s wife and two brothers.

Read here: Slain advocate Razzaq Shar’s son lodges FIR against Imran

According to the FIR, the victim had been receiving threats due to filing an Article 6 application against the PTI chairman.

Furthermore, the Home Ministry constituted a seven-member JIT on June 8 to conduct the investigation. Chaired by the DIG Counter Terrorism Department, the JIT has held eight meetings thus far, as stated in the report.

During the first meeting of the JIT, it was decided to summon the accused, including Chairman PTI. Investigations were carried out on four accused, and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was issued summons notices until June 19. However, despite receiving several notices, he did not participate in the investigation.

The report also mentioned that further investigation is currently underway in the case.

SC orders police not to arrest Imran Khan until August 9

Meanwhile, a three-member bench headed by Justice Yahya Afridi heard Imran Khan’s plea to dismiss the lawyer murder case against him.

Representing the Balochistan government during the hearing, the lawyer urged the court to issue an order demanding Imran Khan’s appearance before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

However, Justice Yahya Afridi stated that the court would not issue such an order at this juncture. Subsequently, the judge inquired about the whereabouts of the petitioner, Imran Khan.

Advocate Latif Khosa, who was representing Imran Khan, promptly responded that his client was present in the courtroom.

Following the exchange, the court made a significant decision by instructing the police not to arrest Imran Khan until August 9. Additionally, the court adjourned the hearing for a later date.

The case

On June 6, Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar was specifically ‘targeted’ and killed by unknown assailants while he was on his way to Balochistan High Court (BHC).

He was involved in a high-profile petition against the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

Read this too: Lawyer shot dead in broad daylight in Quetta

In the petition, he requested action to be taken under Article 6 of the Constitution against the dissolution of the Constituent Assembly.

Later, a case had been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Shaheed Jameel Kakar Police Station, in Quetta over murder of drive-by shooting of Abdul Razzaq Shar.

Police included clauses of the murder including the provisions of act of murder and terrorism.