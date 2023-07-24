Witness destruction: 3D animation demonstrates fatal impact of Oppenheimer’s bomb

The release of the movie “Oppenheimer” and its success at the box office have sparked renewed interest in the man behind it and the historic Manhattan Project.

This project, a codename for the development of the atomic bomb, is depicted in the film, with actor Cillian Murphy portraying the pivotal role of the ‘father of the atomic bomb,’ J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The movie sheds light on the two devastating atomic bomb attacks that changed the course of history. The first bomb, named ‘Little Boy,’ was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, on August 6, resulting in the tragic loss of tens of thousands of lives.

Shortly after, on August 9, a second bomb, ‘Fat Man,’ was dropped on Nagasaki with equally catastrophic consequences. These events prompted Japan’s surrender to the Allies on August 15, 1945.

The creation of the atomic bomb marked the beginning of the nuclear age and the Cold War, giving nations the power to unleash unimaginable destruction with the push of a button. Oppenheimer, regretting his role in developing such a deadly weapon, expressed that he had ‘blood on his hands.’

To understand how the atomic bomb works, a YouTube channel, AiTelly, has created an informative animation. When the bomb is dropped, a firing switch activates at a certain height, determined by barometric sensing ports, manifolds, and radar altimeters.

This switch triggers navy gun primers, igniting the charge inside the bomb. Subsequently, silk powder bags containing cordite propel a uranium projectile forward at an astonishing speed of 300 meters per second.

As the uranium collides with more uranium placed at the front of the bomb, four polonium initiators facilitate nuclear fission, the process of splitting the atom. Within moments, this leads to a tremendous explosion, devastating entire cities.

The bomb’s mechanism, activated when it is dropped, initiates the nuclear fission process that triggers the explosion.

It is our fervent hope that no other city will ever have to experience the terrifying power of an atomic bomb again.

The history of these devastating weapons serves as a reminder of the importance of seeking peace and global cooperation to prevent such catastrophic events in the future.