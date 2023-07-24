In meeting with COAS, US Centcom extols Pakistan army’s counterterrorism efforts

US Central Command (Centcom) Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Syed Asim Munir at the Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

According to a statement by the military’s media wing, the Centcom commander had a one-on-one meeting with the army chief.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and defense cooperation were discussed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields,” it added

The ISPR further stated that the visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s successes in the fight against terrorism and Pakistan’s continued efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region.

This is the second visit of Centcom Commander General Kurilla as he first visited the South Asian nation in December last year after the change in the army’s command.

In the previous interaction, General Kurilla held a delegation-level meeting with the Pakistan Army’s top brass where matters of mutual interest, regional stability, security cooperation, and military ties were discussed.