China: 11 killed after school gymnasium roof collapses

The concrete roof of a school gymnasium collapsed in China’s Qiqihar city killing 11 people, state media reported on Monday.

As per officials, 19 people were trapped inside the gym when it collapsed.

Eyewitnesses told media that many of the victims are children, although this is yet to be officially confirmed.

Initially, 15 people were thought to be trapped underneath the rubble and rescue officials pulled 14 individuals out from the debris, according to CCTV. Of the 15 people pulled out of the rubble, only four have survived.

An overhead ariel view of the scene from social media pictures showed a completely collapsed roof.

Police, in the meantime, have arrested the person in charge of the building.

The collapse was reported at 2:56 pm on Sunday, according to the provincial fire and rescue department.

Several parts of China had heavy rain this weekend, causing flooding and extensive damage in some areas.