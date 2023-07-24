Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 teaser unveils enhanced design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, the company’s newest vertical foldable smartphone, is generating excitement as its launch approaches.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26 is set to showcase the Galaxy Z Flip 5, highlighting its flat-folding capabilities.

While there are significant promotions for the Flip 5, not much information is available about its expected counterpart, the Z Fold 5.

Samsung’s official Twitter account recently shared a teaser video for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, revealing its flat-folding hinges.

The new Flip 5 can fully close on itself, creating a seamless design that enhances its appearance and offers better protection against foreign materials that could damage the screen.

The improved hinges also contribute to enhanced waterproofing and dustproofing, ensuring durability and safety.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is being hailed as an iconic release, taking foldable devices to the next level and positioning itself as an ideal smartphone from Samsung, as reported by Tech Radar.

While there is no specific news about the release of the Z Fold 5, it’s expected that Samsung may surprise the public by unveiling it during the same release window.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is dedicated to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and potentially the Z Fold 5, deviating from previous events where both foldable smartphones were announced.

In addition to the smartphones, Samsung has also teased the release of the Galaxy Watch 6 and new tablets, building anticipation for its upcoming products.

In July, Samsung’s event will introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with its improved hinge that folds perfectly flat.

However, that’s not the only feature to look forward to; the phone will also boast a larger outer screen with improved performance and more exciting enhancements.