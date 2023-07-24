5 killed, 5 injured in rain-related incidents in Azad Kashmir

At least five people have been killed, and five others left injured due to heavy rains in Azad Kashmir, with the Meteorological Office (Met Office) predicting further heavy showers to continue.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has released a comprehensive report detailing the extent of the damage caused by the torrential rains in the region.

According to the latest SDMA report, five people have lost their lives, and five others have sustained injuries in rain-related incidents in Muzaffarabad.

The report further reveals that a staggering 29 houses were completely destroyed, while 80 houses suffered partial damage due to the relentless downpours.

Not only that, but the floods also wreaked havoc on local businesses and livelihoods, as seven shops and eight cattle houses were severely destroyed.

The impact of the heavy rains was not confined to Muzaffarabad alone. Villages in Tahjian and Thanda Pani in Neelum Valley also suffered significant damage, leading to the disconnection of several bridges.

As the situation remains precarious, the Met Office has issued warnings of more rains with thundershowers expected in various regions, including Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh within the next 12 hours.

Authorities and rescue teams are actively engaged in providing assistance and support to the affected communities.

The SDMA is coordinating relief efforts to provide shelter, medical aid, and essential supplies to those impacted by the calamitous weather conditions.

The public is urged to remain vigilant, take necessary precautions, and stay tuned to local news and weather updates for any further developments or advisories in light of the ongoing heavy rainfall and potential risks.