Indian woman reaches Pakistan’s Upper Dir to meet Facebook friend

In a heartwarming tale that transcends international boundaries, a 35-year-old Indian woman, Ms. Anju, has made a remarkable journey to the Upper Dir district in Pakistan to meet her 29-year-old Facebook friend, Nasrullah.

Official sources revealed that Ms. Anju, hailing from Kailor area in Uttar Pradesh, possessed valid travel documents to visit Kulsho village in the Upper Dir district, Nasrullah’s hometown.

Born on December 25, 1988, Ms. Anju briefly shared her feelings with local journalists in Dir Khas on a sunny Sunday, confessing her affection for Nasrullah. She narrated the story of how their connection started on Facebook and blossomed into a profound love, leading her to take the bold step of leaving her home country for Pakistan. Thankfully, her application for a visit visa was granted, and she successfully reached her destination.

Official sources disclosed that both Ms. Anju and Nasrullah had openly expressed their love for each other and their intentions to marry.

Ms. Anju, a woman of Christian faith and a divorcee, had defied borders and societal norms to follow her heart and build a future with the man she loved in a foreign land.

Anju holds visa for month-long stay

Meanwhile, the Upper Dir District Police Officer (DPO), Mushtaq Khan, shared that Ms. Anju was currently under the police’s care, and her travel to Pakistan was being thoroughly investigated.

He assured that she possessed a valid visa, allowing her to stay in Pakistan for up to a month. Efforts were underway to provide her with adequate security, and once she was cleared, she would be presented before the media.