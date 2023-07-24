Young student’s life cut short after running marathon in India’s Madurai

In a devastating turn of events, a 20-year-old student, identified as Dinesh Kumar from Kallakurichi, met an untimely demise after suffering from a cardiac arrest shortly after participating in the Uthiram 2023 blood donation marathon in India’s Madurai.

The young student was pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering degree at a private college in the city.

The marathon, which aimed to promote blood donation and health awareness, was flagged off by the esteemed Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy.

According to reports from his friends, Dinesh appeared to be in good health and high spirits after successfully completing the marathon during the early hours of the morning. However, approximately an hour after crossing the finish line, he suddenly fell ill and was rushed to the hospital.

Hospital authorities acted swiftly, admitting him to the emergency ward at around 8:45 am, where medical personnel administered artificial respiration and life support treatment in a bid to stabilize him.

Despite their efforts, Dinesh suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at around 10:10 am, leaving the medical team grappling to save his life. Tragically, he was pronounced dead at 10:45 am, leaving his family, friends, and the entire community in shock and sorrow.

The authorities have initiated a police complaint in connection with the incident to ascertain any underlying causes that may have led to the young student’s fatal cardiac arrest. In a bid to understand the circumstances surrounding his passing, the body will undergo a post-mortem examination to shed light on the exact cause of his death.

Dinesh Kumar’s untimely departure has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him. His dedication to participate in the marathon and contribute to a noble cause demonstrated his compassion and concern for society’s well-being. The news of his passing has cast a pall of gloom over Madurai, as the community grieves the loss of a promising young life.

As friends, family, and well-wishers come together to mourn the loss of Dinesh Kumar, his memory will undoubtedly remain etched in their hearts.