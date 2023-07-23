PTI’s Mehmood Ur Rasheed is alive

The rumours of the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mehmood Ur Rasheed in jail have been debunked by jail authorities.

Rasheed is currently facing charges of vandalism on May 9 and other offences.

He is currently in Lahore District Jail in good health and is being provided with all medical facilities, jail authorities said.

He was transferred to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on July 22 for an “Echocardiography” test following approval from the Punjab government.

After being examined by a doctor, he was transferred back to jail on the same day.

The jail authorities have said that baseless and fabricated rumours about PTI leader’s death are being circulated on social media. They have urged people to ignore such rumours and to only rely on official sources for information.

Later in a video message from jail, Rasheed updated about his health and told that he went to PIC for a check-up.