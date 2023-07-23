Europe on plate: 10 must-try dishes and their iconic destinations

When embarking on a journey to Europe, a world of culinary delights awaits every traveller.

From savoury to sweet, Europe offers a delightful array of dishes that will leave you craving for more.

Here are 10 must-try dishes from across the continent and the famous places where you can savour their flavours:

1. Paella in Valencia, Spain:

Feast on a classic seafood paella, bursting with flavours of saffron-infused rice, succulent prawns, and tender calamari, served in the charming coastal city of Valencia.

2. Pasta Carbonara in Rome, Italy:

Indulge in a creamy pasta carbonara, prepared with rich egg yolk, guanciale, and pecorino cheese. Enjoy this Roman speciality amidst the historic backdrop of the Colosseum.

3. Crepes in Paris, France:

Stroll along the streets of Paris and treat yourself to delectable crepes, whether with Nutella, fresh fruits, or savoury fillings like ham and cheese.

4. Wiener Schnitzel in Vienna, Austria:

Savor the crispiness of Wiener Schnitzel, a traditional Austrian dish of breaded and fried veal cutlet, while exploring Vienna’s palaces and grand architecture.

5. Belgian Waffles in Brussels, Belgium:

Delight in the sweet goodness of Belgian waffles, topped with a generous serving of whipped cream and fresh strawberries, in the heart of Brussels.

6. Goulash in Budapest, Hungary:

Warm up with a hearty bowl of Hungarian goulash, a savoury beef stew spiced with paprika, served in charming cafes across Budapest.

7. Moules Frites in Brussels, Belgium:

Satisfy your seafood cravings with a pot of steaming moules frites, a Belgian speciality of mussels served with golden fries, overlooking Brussels’ iconic Grand Place.

8. Ratatouille in Provence, France:

Relish the flavours of sun-kissed vegetables in a fragrant ratatouille, a traditional Provençal dish best enjoyed in the picturesque countryside.

9. Haggis in Edinburgh, Scotland:

Embrace Scotland’s culinary heritage with a taste of haggis, a savoury pudding made with sheep’s hearts, liver, and lungs, served during the famous Scottish festivals.

10. Gelato in Florence, Italy:

Treat yourself to a scoop (or two!) of gelato in Florence, Italy’s gelato capital, and wander through the Renaissance city’s artistic wonders.

Embark on a culinary adventure across Europe and experience the richness of its flavours and cultural heritage. From Spain’s vibrant paella to Italy’s comforting carbonara, each dish tells a unique story, leaving an unforgettable mark on your palate and your heart.