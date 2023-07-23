Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports

America’s Harman cruises to British Open glory

Masters champion Jon Rahm tied for second alongside Austria's Sepp Straka
AFP Jul 23, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
US golfer Brian Harman celebrates winning the 2023 British Open. PHOTO: AFP
US golfer Brian Harman celebrates winning the 2023 British Open. PHOTO: AFP

American Brian Harman won the British Open by six shots on Sunday, claiming his first major title at a rainswept Hoylake.

Masters champion Jon Rahm tied for second alongside Austria’s Sepp Straka, Australian Jason Day and South Korean Tom Kim on seven under par.

Harman held a five-shot lead overnight and recovered from a shaky start to cruise to victory on 13 under par with a one-under final round of 70.

Not since Frenchman Jean van de Velde’s infamous collapse at the last hole of the 1999 British Open has any player squandered a five-shot advantage going into the final round of a major.

But the temperament of the world number 26 was tested early on the soaking Royal Liverpool course.

Harman bogeyed the second after a wayward approach failed to find the green and was then punished for a wild tee-shot at the par-five fifth with another dropped shot.

His lead was briefly cut to three shots, but back-to-back birdies at the sixth and seventh settled his nerves and stretched his lead as the chasing pack failed to make a move.

Harman’s sublime putting was the key to his success all week and he nailed a huge 40-foot birdie putt at 14 before another birdie with a four at the par-five 15th set the seal on a remarkably composed performance.

golf

British Open

Brian Harman

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular