PML-N to pitch Ishaq Dar for caretaker prime minister

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is considering Ishaq Dar as a potential caretaker prime minister, according to party sources. Dar is the current finance minister and is considered to be a close ally of former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N is currently in talks with its allies in the ruling coalition to reach a consensus on a name for caretaker PM.

The prominent allies include the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that if the allies agree, Dar could be the caretaker PM.

Further, in an interview on Do Tok with Kiran Naz, PML-N senior leader Muhammad Zubair said several critical economic decisions have been made during the past few weeks.

Highlighting the significance of continuing these decisions, Zubair emphasised the need for stability and consistency in economic policies.

He said that under current circumstances, Dar should be prime minister in the caretaker setup.

PML-N leader added that they would have to see the room in the Constitution for appointing Dar on the post.