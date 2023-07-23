PIMS to remain high alert in rainy season in Islamabad

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) directed its staff on Sunday to remain on high alert to handle any untoward situation due to the prevailing heavy rains.

PIMS Executive Director (ED) Dr Imran Sikandar issued special directions to doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital to remain vigilant, keeping in view the situation and in case of any incident resulting from the rains.

According to the spokesperson, the hospital is fully prepared to manage any situation during the season.

He stated that the hospital administration has cancelled the leaves of doctors and paramedical staff deployed at the emergency ward on Sunday.

He further added that all possible facilities have been provided at the emergency ward of the hospital.

He emphasised that cases of accidents are in high numbers due to recent rains.

The spokesperson advised the citizens to take extra care while consuming food, particularly leftover food, to avoid diarrhoea in the present monsoon season.