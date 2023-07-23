Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Gossip

Ranveer Singh opens up about academic struggles: Mathematics was not his forte

Bollywood star shares candid confession in an interview inspires students to embrace their passions
Samaa Life&Style Editors Jul 23, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

In a candid interview with a popular magazine, Ranveer Singh, the dynamic Bollywood actor, revealed a lesser-known aspect of his life – his academic struggles, particularly in the subject of mathematics.

In the interview, Singh’s candid confession resonated with fans and students alike, inspiring them to embrace their strengths and passions beyond the classroom, but at the same time he also emphasized the importance of education, as he said that it helps in every aspect of life, including the times when one needs to understand what they have achieved.

Before ascending to stardom, Ranveer Singh, like many others, faced challenges during his school years. The actor confessed that mathematics was not his strong suit and often posed difficulties for him. During the show, he randomly asked the audience, if any of them has ever scored zero in Maths, to which he replied himself, by saying he has, and even he has gotten a minus ten in Mathematics. The audience applauded his sense of humour, some even found the situation relatable.

Through his candid revelation, Singh encouraged students to focus on their unique talents and interests, side by side with their studies. As one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, Ranveer Singh’s career has been nothing short of phenomenal. His energetic performances and passion for his craft have won the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Singh’s journey from academic challenges to cinematic triumphs offers a valuable lesson in perseverance and self-belief.

Bollywood

Entertainment

Ranveer Singh

Indian movies

indian celebrities

Bollywood Celeberities

Bollywood Movie

Indian actor

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular