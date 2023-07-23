‘Oppenheimer’ under fire over intimate scene involving ‘Bhagavad Gita’

“Oppenheimer,” the much-anticipated biopic by Christopher Nolan, is facing a wave of backlash and heated discussions due to a controversial intimate scene involving the revered Hindu scripture, Bhagavad Gita.

The scene has triggered strong reactions from sections of the audience, sparking debates on cultural sensitivity and artistic expression.

The Bhagavad Gita, an ancient spiritual text of great significance to Hindus. The intimate scene in “Oppenheimer” featuring the sacred text has been perceived by some as disrespectful and an inappropriate portrayal of a sacred artefact.

Critics argue that while artistic freedom is essential, filmmakers also bear a responsibility to handle religious symbols and texts with utmost respect and sensitivity.

The controversy surrounding “Oppenheimer” has raised questions about the portrayal of religious elements in the entertainment industry.

Christopher Nolan, known for his thought-provoking films, has not responded to the controversy yet.

However, the filmmaker’s creative choices and intent in including the scene will likely be the subject of ongoing discussions within the cinematic community and among audiences.

As the debate continues, “Oppenheimer” has once again brought the balance between artistic expression and cultural sensitivity into the spotlight.