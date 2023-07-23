‘Barbie’ lights up screens in Punjab, after minor dialogue modifications

“Barbie,” the highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of the beloved toy franchise, would finally hit the screens in Punjab, Pakistan after four dialogues were modified as per the guidelines of the Censor Board.

As per the news from The Express Tribune, the movie’s clearance for theatrical release has sparked excitement among fans, eager to witness Margot Robbie’s mesmerizing portrayal of the iconic doll.

Before its release in Punjab, the film underwent a routine review by the Censor Board, a regulatory body responsible for certifying films for public exhibition in Pakistan.

Four dialogues were identified for necessary modification to ensure the movie adhered to the country’s cultural sensitivities and guidelines as they were promoting LGBT culture.

The decision to beep certain dialogues ensures that “Barbie” complies with local cultural norms and maintains a family-friendly appeal. The modifications allow audiences in Punjab to enjoy the cinematic spectacle of the film while respecting regional sensibilities.

With Margot Robbie’s standout performance and the film’s enchanting storytelling, “Barbie” has been highly anticipated by moviegoers in Pakistan. The modified version is set to delight audiences of all ages, as the beloved doll is brought to life on the big screen.

The movie’s approval by the Censor Board and its subsequent release signals a celebration of cinematic creativity and cultural sensitivity, as viewers embrace the charm of “Barbie” in theaters across Punjab, Pakistan.

On the other hand, the following movie has been playing uncensored across the nation except Punjab and worldwide as well.