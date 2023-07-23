Watch Live
Sports » Tennis

Rublev sweeps past Ruud to win Bastad title

Rublev has won 14th ATP career title, fifth on clay and second this year
AFP Jul 23, 2023
PHOTO: AFP

Russian Andrey Rublev on Sunday won his second title of the season at Bastad with a straight sets win over top seed Casper Ruud.

The second seed won through 7-6 (7/3), 6-0 against the Norwegian world number four for his 14th career title and second this season after the Monte Carlo Masters in April.

After a tight first set Rublev, 25, took control of the tie, winning 80 percent of his first-serve points to seal victory after one hour 33 minutes.

Despite being a clay-court specialist with nine of his ten titles, including Bastad in 2021, on the surface, Ruud was unable to find a solution to the power of Rublev’s game.

This was Andrey Rublev’s fifth victory against Casper Ruud, as he had won the first four meetings against the Norwegian, but Casper Ruud had won their last two meetings on hardcourts at World Tour Finals.

Casper Ruud had also lost the French Open final in June, against Novak Djokovic and lost 100 ranking points, as he had won Gstaad title in this week last year.

He had lost US Open final too last year, along with Nitto ATP Finals championship match against Novak Djokovic in 2022.

