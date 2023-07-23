Suniel Shetty joins Income Tax Officials in ‘Cyclothon 2023’

Suniel Shetty, the celebrated Bollywood actor known for his fitness and philanthropic endeavours, participated in the Income Tax Day Cyclothon 2023 alongside the Principal Commissioner and Additional Commissioner of Income Tax.

This unique collaboration aimed to raise awareness about tax compliance and fiscal responsibility among citizens.

The Income Tax Day Cyclothon is an annual event organized by the Income Tax Department of India to commemorate the establishment of the first Income Tax Commission on 24th July 1860. The event serves as a platform to promote tax awareness and the importance of timely tax filing.

Suniel Shetty’s active involvement in the cyclothon further highlighted his commitment to social causes. As a fitness enthusiast and advocate for healthy living, the actor’s participation served as an inspiration for the public to stay physically active while fulfilling their civic responsibilities.

By cycling alongside Income Tax officials, Suniel Shetty reinforced the message of responsible taxpaying and the crucial role taxes play in nation-building. The event garnered significant attention, with media coverage focusing on Shetty’s support for the cause.

As a popular Bollywood figure, Suniel Shetty’s participation in the Income Tax Day Cyclothon added a touch of glamour to the event, attracting more participants and public attention.

His dedication to promoting awareness of tax compliance exemplifies the power of celebrities in advocating social causes and inspiring positive change in society.