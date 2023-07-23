Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 6 PM | SAMAA TV | 23 July 2023 Samaa News Headlines 6 PM | SAMAA TV | 23 July 2023 Jul 23, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 6 PM | SAMAA TV | 23 July 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Cases of military installations attackers will be tried in military courts: PM Shehbaz Outsourcing airports: UAE, Qatar, Turkey, China & KSA show investment interest Karachi gets rain after prolonged heat spell Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular DIG Lahore Shariq Jamal found dead in Defence apartment IUB chief security officer arrested for carrying ice drugs, obscene videos, photos in mobile Emmad Irfani shares heartfelt tribute to late son Zaviyar