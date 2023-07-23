Watch Live
Cachin wins maiden title in Gstaad

Cachin had also ousted top seed Roberto Bautista Agut in second round
AFP Jul 23, 2023
Argentina’s Pedro Cachin hoists his maiden ATP trophy in Gstaad. PHOTO: AFP
Argentina’s Pedro Cachin hoists his maiden ATP trophy in Gstaad. PHOTO: AFP

Argentine Pedro Cachin held his nerve to win his first ATP title in Gstaad on Sunday, beating Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in three sets.

The 28-year-old won through 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 in a clay-court battle which lasted two hours 23 minutes in the Swiss resort.

Cachin had not dropped a set in his run to the final, ousting top seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round.

On Sunday, Ramos-Vinolas struggled after the first set, calling for courtside treatment for blisters.

The 2019 Gstaad winner failed to win a game in the second set, but despite rallying in the third set missed a chance to lift a fifth career title at the age of 35 years.

“In the beginning of the match I was a little nervous and made a few mistakes,” said Cachin who climbs to a career-high 49 in the world rankings.

“It was the first time I had played against a lefty in the tournament but I stayed there.

“I tried to be positive, more aggressive and go to the net. In a final it is difficult to play like this the whole match. I am very, very happy.”

