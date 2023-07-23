Karachi gets rain after prolonged heat spell

Karachi on Sunday received rain which brought relief to residents from the sweltering heat.

The rain, which was accompanied by strong winds, started in the afternoon and went on for a few hours.

It was reported in different areas of the city, including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, Defence, Clifton, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Saddar.

Sunday being a holiday, a number of citizens turned to the beaches to enjoy the weather while several eateries selling local delicacies witnessed an inpouring of customers.

The rain brought down the temperature in the city and the weather also became a bit milder since the rain.

Residents of Karachi were happy to see the rain, saying that it had brought much-needed relief from the heat.