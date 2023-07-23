Tayyab scores century to take Pakistan to 352 in final against India

Pakistan Shaheens gave a huge target of 353 runs to India in the final of Emerging Asia Cup, as Tayyab Tahir scored a century off just 66 balls.

Pakistan were given a great start of 121 runs by the openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada, as the left-handed opener Saim Ayub was given a lifeline, when he got dismissed on no-ball.

Pakistan had a mini collapse in the middle overs, as they were 183 for the loss of two wickets but they lost five wickets for just 187 runs.

Then Tayyab Tahir and Mubasir Khan had a partnership of 126 runs off just 97 balls, as Tayyab Tahir scored a brilliant century.

Mubasir Khan scored 35 off 47 balls as Mehran Mumtaz and Muhammad Wasim Junior’s cameos helped Pakistan reach 350.