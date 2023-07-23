Monsoon rains: Punjab govt decides to issue red alert

An emergency meeting of the provincial cabinet was held under the chairmanship of the caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday to review the rain and flood situation.

The Punjab authorities to issue Red Alert across Punjab.

“In India, it rained up to 600 mm, the whole of Delhi was submerged,” the interim information minister of Punjab said.

Commissioner and district administrations have been instructed to submit a flood relief plan, he added.

After the recent rains in Punjab, the water level has risen to an alarming level

Information Minister Aamir Mir addressing a press conference on Sunday said that Ravi and Sutlej floods may occur due to further rains.

He clarified that there is no water in the Chenab River from India there is no risk of flooding.

“When there will be more rains, there may be flooding in the river Chenab,” he added.