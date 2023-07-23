Punjab Forensic Agency’s employee alters report against bribe

An internal investigation by Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) has revealed that an employee had altered a forensic report for a bribe of Rs1 million.

The revelation has raised concerns about the credibility of the PFSA which is responsible for providing forensic evidence in criminal cases, and any alteration of reports could have serious consequences.

The employee, Naib Qasad Nasir Mehmood, - who is part of the legal team - was involved in changing the report of a case filed in Naina Kot, Narowal police station. He was caught after he failed a polygraph test.

The agency has sent a letter to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) recommending that a case be registered against Mehmood.

The employee took the money for the report of a case filed in Kot Nainan police station, according to the letter by deputy director admin.

It stated that all evidence against the official was found, and he also turned out to be a liar in the polygraph test.

The ACE has started a probe into the case.