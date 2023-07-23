Cases of military installations attackers will be tried in military courts: PM

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the cases of those who attacked military installations will be tried in military courts.

The Prime Minister expressed these views in a special interview with Muneeb Farooq, the host of Samaa TV’s ‘Mere Sawal’ program, that will be broadcasted at 7pm.

The Prime Minister said that the events of May 9 were a heinous conspiracy of rebellion in the army and these vents were headed by the PTI chairman Imran Khan.

