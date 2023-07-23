Imran only wants political, economic instability in country: Rana

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that no development work had been done in the last four years in Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan only wanted political and economic stability.

He termed the PTI regime as a calamity imposed on the country that destroyed its social fabric as well as institutions.

Highlighting about the Faisalabad district, Sanaullah said that not a single project was planned and executed in the city.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) completed development projects including motorways, hospitals, highways, airports for the welfare of the people.

“The leadership of PML-N has a fundamental role in the development and advancement of country,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah said PML-N saved Pakistan from default.

He said JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman always supported Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Pointing out Imran Khan, he said that the PTI chairman had been a problem in Pakistan’s politics who does not want to sit with the opposition.

He questioned could a country and politics run like this?

“Imran Khan only wanted political instability in the country so that economic stability could not come,” the interior minister commented.