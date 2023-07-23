Quetta lawyer murder case: SC restores first bench to hear Imran Khan’s bail plea

In a recent development, the Supreme Court has restored the first bench to hear the bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Quetta lawyer murder case.

The case is scheduled to be heard tomorrow (Monday) by a three-member bench, with Justice Yahya Afridi serving as the head of the bench.

The other two members of the bench are Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali.

Justice Musarrat Hilali will be replacing Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar on the three-member bench. This change came about after the bench hearing the cause list issued on Friday was altered.

Furthermore, in a significant move, the Supreme Court has summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a personal capacity for the bail hearing.