PM Shehbaz lauds CM Mohsin Naqvi for raising salaries, pensions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his heartfelt gratitude to Interim Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi for authorizing a momentous relief package, encompassing a significant raise in salaries and pensions for the provincial government’s employees and pensioners.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the premier celebrated the development by congratulating all Punjab government employees on a remarkable 35 percent increase in their salaries, while pensioners are set to receive a notable 17.5 percent raise in their pensions.

PM expressed a resolute determination to vanquish the shadows of economic hardship, poverty, and inflation that have plagued the country.

He reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to pursuing policies that prioritize the welfare and prosperity of the people.