PM launches healthy diet campaign across country

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday launched the healthy diet campaign (Sehatmand Ghiza, Tandrusti Sadaa) across Pakistan that would help consumers to get information about the food ingredients served to the nation.

In a tweet, the prime minister said under the drive, every restaurant would inform the consumer about the total calories included in the foodstuff.

The prime minister observed that public health was closely related to the provision of a clean and healthy diet.

It was their right to learn about the food ingredients with which they were served so that they could choose food items on the basis of the provision of better and clear information.

He said this extensive campaign was being carried out across Pakistan by the Strategic Reforms Unit in collaboration with food authorities in all provinces.

The prime minister further tweeted, complete nutritional information under the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) would be published on packaged food items.

Besides, trans-fat acids were being reduced to 2 percent to prevent heart and other related diseases, he added.

The prime minister further stressed that their sports fields should thrive, leaving the hospitals deserted and this campaign would be a harbinger for a healthy future.