Peshawar police tighten security for Muharram, declare 20 Imambargahs as most sensitive

As Ashura approaches, the Peshawar police have implemented proactive security measures, designating 20 Imambargahs as the most sensitive and 42 as sensitive out of 62 in the city, to maintain law and order and ensure a peaceful environment.

To bolster security during the sacred month, the police have planned the deployment of more than 13,000 police personnel across various areas in the city.

SSP Operation Haroon-ur-Rashid emphasized the significance of modern surveillance technology in monitoring public events. As part of their security strategy, Peshawar police will employ drone cameras for aerial surveillance, complemented by a network of 200 CCTV cameras throughout the city.

To further ensure the safety of citizens during Muharram, the police, in coordination with telecommunication authorities, will partially suspend mobile services on Muharram 9 and Muharram 10.

This temporary disruption is aimed at minimizing the risk of any untoward incidents and to prevent any misuse of communication networks.

In addition to the police presence, the Pakistan Army and Rapid Response Force (RF) troops will be deployed alongside the police.