EASA announces physical audit of PIA in September

In a significant development for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has taken a crucial step towards the restoration of PIA flights in Europe.

The EASA has announced that it will conduct a physical audit of PIA and the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in September.

The eagerly awaited physical audit is a critical milestone for PIA as it marks a significant step towards the resumption of flight operations in European countries.

Once the final audit is successfully passed, PIA flights will be able to operate in Europe once again.

PIA had been banned from flying to European countries since June 2020 due to safety concerns.

However, the airline has been working diligently to address the issues and regain compliance with international aviation standards.

Earlier, a few months ago, PIA underwent an online audit conducted by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which was a preliminary step in the process of restoring flights.

The resumption of operations in European markets is expected to be a significant financial boost for the airline, with potential earnings running into billions of rupees.