PM commends Hamza Khan’s stellar performance in World Junior Squash Championship

Prime MinisterShehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Hamza Khan on clinching the title of World Junior Squash Champion, 2023.

The premier in a statement thanked the new champion for winning the title for Pakistan after a gap of 37 years and observed that his win had reminded the triumph of Jansher Khan in 1986 World Squash championship, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM Shehbaz also extended his congratulations to Hamza’s parents, coach, team mates and the nation on the historic achievement and said the entire nation felicitated Hamza Khan for raising the national flag high in the game of squash.

He expressed the hope that in the future, Hamza Khan would once again make Pakistan an invincible side in the game of squash.

IPP’s Aleem Khan also felicitates Hamza Khan

Meanwhile, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President, Abdul Aleem Khan, extended warm felicitations to the triumphant athlete, hailing him as a shining beacon for the country’s sporting future.

Mr Aleem in a statement praised Hamza Khan for his brilliant performance throughout the tournament, with a special mention of his exceptional display in the final.

“Well done, son! The entire nation is beaming with pride,” expressed the IPP president.