Monsoon rains trigger dengue concerns in Lahore as 2 fresh cases reported

The onset of monsoon rains has brought about fears of a dengue outbreak in Lahore, and within just 24 hours, two new cases of dengue have been reported in the city.

The Punjab health department confirmed that one case was from Wagha, while the other was from the Nishtar area.

The alarming rise in dengue cases this year has caused great concern among health authorities. This year, the total number of dengue cases reported in Lahore has now reached 88, raising the need for vigilant monitoring and preventive measures.

Over the last two months, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of dengue cases reported in the Ravi and Nishtar zones.

To combat the spread of dengue, extensive efforts are being made to eliminate dengue larvae from breeding grounds.

More than 900 places are being inspected and treated daily to ensure that potential mosquito breeding sites are eradicated.

So far this year, a staggering 47,572 larvae have been removed from various locations in Lahore.

Authorities are urging citizens to take necessary precautions and actively participate in the collective effort to prevent dengue.

Measures such as keeping water containers covered, cleaning and maintaining water storage areas, and using mosquito nets and repellents are crucial in minimizing the risk of dengue transmission.