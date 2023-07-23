Hamza Khan ends Pakistan’s wait for World Junior Squash title after 37 years

In a triumphant display of skill and determination, Pakistan’s squash sensation, Hamza Khan, etched his name in history on Sunday as he staged a remarkable comeback to seize victory in the World Junior Championship held in Melbourne.

The nation’s long-awaited return to the world squash podium was sealed when the young prodigy defeated Egypt’s formidable Mohamed Zakaria in a gripping final.

Jansher Khan was the last Pakistani player to secure this coveted trophy, achieving the feat precisely 37 years ago in 1986.

Hamza Khan was first Pakistani finalist since Aamir Atlas Khan in 2008. Only five Pakistanis have reached World Championship final, Sohail Qaiser (1982), Jansher Khan (1986), Yasir Butt (2004), Aamir Atlas (2008) and Hamza Khan (2023).

The gripping final clash between Hamza and Zakaria commenced with a flurry of action, as both players fiercely contested two back-to-back games that culminated in intense tiebreakers.

Nonetheless, Hamza showcased his mettle and seized control, convincingly claiming the subsequent two games, securing a splendid 3-1 victory.

During the second game, Zakaria displayed remarkable prowess, taking the lead in a thrilling 26-minute battle that culminated with a score of 12-10. Hamza faced a daunting 8-10 deficit but demonstrated unwavering determination, thwarting Zakaria’s game point attempts twice before staging a stunning comeback, eventually leveling the match with a triumphant 14-12 win.

The dynamics shifted dramatically in the following two games, with Hamza exhibiting dominant form. In a swift 6-minute showdown, he cruised to an 11-3 triumph in the third game, leaving little room for resistance. Maintaining his unwavering momentum, Hamza eventually clinched the fourth game with a commendable 11-6 score, sealing his momentous victory.