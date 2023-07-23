Postmortem report reveals no signs of torture in mysterious death of Lahore DIG

The postmortem report of Lahore’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Shariq Jamal Khan, who was found dead at a private flat in the upscale DHA area on Saturday, has been prepared. According to the report, no marks of torture were found on Shariq Jamal’s body.

The report stated that the body was stiff, and an old scar was observed on his left elbow. Traces of blood were found on the teeth and lips of the deceased, and medical examination indicated that Shariq Jamal’s lungs and lips were affected.

As authorities delve into the investigation, body parts samples have been sent for chemical analysis, and the final cause of death will be determined from the forensic report.

In response to the incident, a case has been registered, filed by the wife of the deceased DIG. The local police department has officially confirmed the launch of a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the cause of Shariq Jamal’s death.

While the investigation is still ongoing, authorities are considering various possibilities, including murder, suicide, and accidental death.

In connection with the case, ten individuals have been detained, including a woman named Quratulain and a man identified as Adeel. Among those held for questioning are Shariq Jamal’s domestic workers.

Quratulain and Adeel, who were among those detained, were the individuals who rushed the late DIG to the hospital.

As the investigation continues, the circumstances surrounding Shariq Jamal Khan’s mysterious death remain the center of attention, and the public eagerly awaits the conclusive findings of the thorough inquiry.