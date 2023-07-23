Aleem Khan calls for evaluation of institutions to ensure accountability

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday called for a thorough evaluation of national institutions, advocating for transformative changes to traditional procedures to ensure efficiency and accountability.

Addressing leaders at the party’s secretariat in Lahore, the seasoned politician asserted on the party’s commitment to crafting policies that focus on the long-term development and stability of the nation, as opposed to temporary and short-lived projects.

He emphasised the urgency of steering the country in the right direction and building upon the principles laid down by Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

“We cannot rely on temporary projects; we need to take resolute steps towards the progress and stability of our beloved Pakistan,” added Mr Aleem.

In a bid to address various aspects of life and foster inclusivity, he announced the formation of working groups catering to different sectors, including farmers, lawyers, students, women, and civil society.

“We believe in unity and inclusivity. Together, we will strive to bring about positive change in every sphere of life,” President Aleem Khan stated, underscoring the importance of collective efforts in driving the country forward.

“Our youth are our future, and we must equip them with the tools they need to thrive. Their energy and ideas will shape the destiny of Pakistan,” he said with conviction.