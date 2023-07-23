Heavy rains claim 9 lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emergency imposed until August 15

At least nine people have been killed, and seven were left injured due to heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with more rains expected to occur, prompting an emergency response across the province, including Chitral.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released statistics detailing the damage caused by the torrential rains and floods in the region.

Read more: Pakistan braces for more heavy rains as NDMA issues fresh alert

According to the PDMA report, nine people, including three children and one woman, lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Mansehra. Additionally, seven people were injured during the same period.

The report further states that seven houses were completely destroyed, while 67 houses suffered partial damage due to floods and heavy rains.

In Lower Chitral, 39 houses were partially damaged, and in Upper Chitral, 19 houses were affected by the floods.

The impact of the high-level flood in the Chitral river resulted in the submergence of more than a dozen villages, and agricultural lands were also affected due to river erosion. The devastating floods washed away three-hundred-year-old poplar trees as well.

While 47 farm animals also lost their lives due to the flood.

The KP government announced to give Rs 60 million to the districts affected by rains and floods.

As the torrential rain continued, water entered houses in Chitral City and surrounding areas, posing a threat to the historic Shahi Mosque and Shahi Fort.

The closure of the Chitral-Mastoj-Gilgit Road has raised concerns about shortages of food and medicine in the region. Half of the population in Chitral is now cut off from drinking water supply and is facing power outages.

In response to the dire situation, district administration and police officials are actively evacuating citizens to safe locations, prioritizing their safety.

Due to the severity of the heavy rains and flooding in Chitral, the relief department has declared an emergency in both upper and lower Chitral.

The decision to impose an emergency was made based on the request of the Deputy Commissioner of Chitral, and it will remain in effect until August 15.

The authorities and relief agencies are now mobilizing resources and coordinating efforts to provide necessary assistance to the affected communities and mitigate further damage caused by the ongoing natural disaster.

Swat

Meanwhile, two sisters lost their lives after a landslide struck their home in Madyan area of ​​Swat.

The natural disaster occurred in Tehsil Bahrain, shaking the entire community and causing profound grief for the affected family.

According to the rescue spokesperson, the incident unfolded in the early hours of the morning when a massive landslide descended upon the dwelling of Noor Rahman, a resident of Madyan.

The force of the landslide caused a part of the house to collapse, tragically burying five members of the family under the debris.

As emergency responders and local volunteers rushed to the scene, their efforts were focused on locating and rescuing the trapped family members. Amidst the chaos Noor Rahman’s wife and one of his daughters were miraculously pulled out alive.

Skardu

Four people, including three women and a child, have died in landslides caused by heavy rains in Skardu.

According to Rescue 1122, the victims’ family hails from Astore.

In addition to the fatalities, a young man was injured in the tragic accident.