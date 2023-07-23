Sindh govt announces arrival of new Red buses in Karachi

In a bid to improve the public transportation system and provide much-needed convenience to the residents of Karachi, Sindh Minister for Information and Transport, Sharjeel Inam Memon, unveiled exciting news on Sunday.

The announcement is set to pave the way for enhanced mobility and ease in commuting across the bustling metropolis.

Taking to social media, Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon tweeted, “Good news, once again! A new fleet of Buses arrived in Karachi, which will allow the start of new routes in just a few days by the Transport Department Government of Sindh allowing further ease, access, and mobility for the public.”

Moreover, Minister Memon shared that this is just the beginning of the initiative, as more buses are slated to arrive in Karachi in the coming months.

According to his tweet, additional buses are scheduled to join the city’s fleet during the months of August and October.