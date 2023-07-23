PM Shehbaz condoles Qatar’s Emir over demise of royal family member

Prime Minister Shehbaz on Sunday Offered his condolences to the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani, a senior member of the Gulf state’s royal family.

“Deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani, a senior member of the royal family of Qatar,” the premier took to Twitter and penned.

He added that “I extend my deepest condolences to H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar and the bereaved family. May Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace!”.

Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad passed away on the morning of July 21, according to Qatar News Agency.

A funeral prayer was held after the Maghrib prayer on Saturday at the Imam Muhammad Ibn Abd Al Wahhab Mosque in Doha and his body was laid to rest in the Old Al Rayyan cemetery.