Pakistan braces for more heavy rains as NDMA issues fresh alert

In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a timely alert, warning residents of Punjab, including Lahore, about an expected spell of heavy rains from July 23 to 29.

Alongside this forecast, authorities have also expressed concerns over rising water levels in the rivers of Punjab, which may lead to medium to high-level floods.

The regions likely to be affected by torrential rains include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Lahore, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum. Moreover, the hilly areas of DG Khan are also expected to experience heavy rainfall during this period.

As a result of the continuous rainfall, the water level in the Chenab and Ravi rivers of Punjab is steadily increasing. PDMA officials have warned that the water levels may rise further in the next 48 hours, posing a significant risk of medium to high-level flooding in the region.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (Met Office) has also issued alerts for several other areas. They have forecasted rain, wind, and thundershowers in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Punjab, northeast, and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh over the next 12 hours.

Specifically, heavy falls are expected in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast and south Balochistan, and Sindh during the forecast period.

Mansehra and its surrounding areas have been experiencing intermittent rainfall. As a result of the persistent downpours, the rivers in Kaghan Valley and Siran Valley are swelling, raising concerns about potential floods in these regions.

The situation is equally challenging in Neelam Valley, where intermittent rain has led to the closure of the Neelam highway. Several areas, including Danjar, Luwat, and Dawarian, have been cut off from the rest of the region due to landslides and road blockages.

However, the authorities are actively engaged in restoration efforts, working tirelessly to reopen the closed roads and reconnect isolated areas

Rain in Karachi

The Met Office on Sunday also forecast showers with thunder in Karachi today. Some parts of the city may also witness heavy downpours.

It said that the weather is likely to remain cloudy throughout the next 24 hours, and the downpours are likely to extend till Monday (July 24).

“Monsoon currents of good intensity continue to penetrate the Sindh and eastern parts of the country,” the latest weather advisory stated.

PMD warned of water logging and localised urban flooding in Karachi and other districts of Sindh. It also advised the public to take precautions and remain watchful during rains.

NDMA says North Punjab and South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are at high risk

As per the NDMA’s latest statement, several regions are at high risk of flash flooding and flooding in seasonal drains, particularly in North Punjab and South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Furthermore, the rivers in these areas may experience a surge in water flow, posing additional dangers to the communities residing along their banks.

The situation in Sindh is also alarming, with the possibility of flooding due to the incessant rains. The capital, Islamabad, and the neighboring city Rawalpindi are under threat of urban flooding, which could disrupt daily life and cause damage to infrastructure.

The NDMA has also raised concerns about potential flooding in Nala Lai, urging residents to be vigilant and take necessary precautions.

In response to the looming disaster, the NDMA has issued a series of directives to safeguard lives and property. The public is being urged to stay informed about weather updates and follow safety guidelines disseminated by the authorities.

Emergency response teams have been placed on high alert, and all necessary machinery is being readied to handle any exigencies that may arise.

Moreover, the NDMA has emphasized the need to prepare for the relocation of people living in low-lying areas, where the risk of flooding is particularly high.

The residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir are being cautioned about potential landslides in hilly terrains.

As the situation unfolds, the NDMA will continue to monitor the weather conditions closely and provide timely updates to the public. Citizens are urged to cooperate with the authorities, exercise caution, and extend support to those in need during this testing time.