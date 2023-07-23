ECP orders dismissal of caretaker minister for violating public gathering rules

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has instructed the caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to remove Shahid Khattak, the caretaker provincial minister of transport and information technology, from the cabinet for his participation and addressal of a public gathering.

In addition, the commission further ruled that the caretaker government of Punjab must promptly issue orders prohibiting any official, including ministers, from participating in political and election campaigns. Strict adherence to this restriction is mandated, and in the event of any violation, immediate legal action will be taken.

