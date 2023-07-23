Perfect day as Rovanpera wins all nine stages in Estonia

World champion Kalle Rovanpera swept all of Saturday’s nine stages on the Rally of Estonia as the Toyota driver opened up a huge gap on Hyundai rival Thierry Neuville.

“I enjoyed the afternoon a lot, it was really good,” said the 22-year-old Rovanpera who has already won nine races in his short career.

“The car is going very well and these are my favourite stages on the calendar, so why not go all out?”

The Finn has a 34.9-sec lead over Neuville whose Hyundai teammate Esapekka Lappi is in third place, 10 seconds behind.

“I think we drove the car to its maximum most of the time but it still lacks a bit to be as fast as Kalle,” said Neuville.

Elfyn Evans, in another Toyota, is fourth, 7.3 seconds behind Lappi.